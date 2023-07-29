Pivot is offering Senior Wellness Classes for any senior in Jefferson County.

The Initiative will be located at 167 Polk Street in Suite 320 in the Conference room and will run every Monday from August 14 to September 18 from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

The program is free and will offer the chance to meet new people, learn about the aging process and feel empowered about your health. There will be a free catered lunch and other incentives throughout the program.

You can register for classes by contacting Pivot by phone at 315-788-4660.