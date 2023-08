The Beaver River United Methodist Church will host its annual rummage sale on Thursday, August 17 until Saturday, August 19 at the church at 6508 Lefevre Street.

The sale will run from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday while it runs from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday. The event concludes 9 a.m. until noon on Saturday.

The sale will help benefit the church’s different mission projects.