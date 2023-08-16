The second Croghan Street Fair of the summer season will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, August 17 at the grounds of St. Stephen’s Church on Main Street.

There will also be music by The Patti Stanford Band. A number of vendors selling different products will be at the street fair. Some of the items listed will be jewelry, candy, produce and woodwork. The event will also have food trucks.

Face-painting and balloon animals will also be available for children during the fair.

In the event of bad weather, the fair will be moved to the Croghan Recreation Park pavilion at 9578 Park Drive.