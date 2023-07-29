County Council of Senior Citizens and the St. Lawrence County Office for the Aging will be sponsoring the Annual Senior Picnic at The Morristown Fire Hall on Thursday, August 17.

Morristown Fire Hall

200 Morris Street

Morristown, NY

The schedule for the day is as follows:

8:30 a.m. Registration starts;

9:15 a.m. Free Bingo starts;

11:30 a.m. Lunch will be served; and

12:15 p.m., The Bloom Brothers will provide musical entertainment in the outdoor pavilion.

The menu for lunch will be BBQ Chicken, Macaroni Salad, Baked Beans, Cucumber and Tomato Salad, Fresh Fruit Salad and a Filled Cookie.

There is a suggested lunch donation of $3 for seniors aged 60 and over with a fee of $10 for anyone under 60.

Lunch tickets must be reserved in advance, you can call phone number 315-386-4730 or contact a Senior Club President for tickets. No lunch tickets or takeout meals will be available at the door, the deadline for lunch reservations is Tuesday, August 8.