PHILADELPHIA, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Joel Davis Memorial Co-Ed softball tournament will be played Friday, August 18 through Sunday, August 20.

The entry fee is $400 and that must be paid up Sunday, August 13. Teams can still sign up for the event by clicking the link here. The event is a double elimination tournament.

The winning team will get a $500 cash payout. There will also be a home run derby with a $5 entry fee per player.