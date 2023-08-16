HARRISVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) – The 17th annual Harrisville Community Fest will be held Saturday, August 19 with events throughout the village.

There will be vendors, children’s activities, including a bouncy house and a water slide at the fire hall. The community-wide yard sales will start at 8 a.m.

There will also be a 5K run and a duck run at 2 p.m. A chicken barbeque and clams will be available at the fire starting at 11 a.m.

A parade will start at 6:30 p.m. with fireworks over the Oswegatchie River starting at dusk. There will also be music and other entertainment throughout the day. Refreshments will also be available.