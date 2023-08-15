CHAUMONT, N.Y. (WWTI) – The rescheduled Lyme Community Days will take place Saturday, August 19 and Sunday, August 20 in the town of Lyme.

The craft fair will be on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at White Caps Winery at 11544 County Route 125 on Point Salubrious in Chaumont. There are still plenty of spaces for crafters and vendors to participate.

Vendors can reserve a 10×10 spot for $20 at the craft fair. There will be a fireworks display at dusk.

The town will also have its yard sales in Chaumont and Three Mile Bay during the weekend. The solar farm fire postponed the Lyme Community Days from its original date in late July.