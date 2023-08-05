American Legion Smith-Savage Post 583 is holding its Third Annual Children’s Carnival.
The carnival will take place on Saturday, August 19, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at 105 East Bronson Street in Dexter, NY
(Adobe Stock)
by: Gene Morse
Posted:
Updated:
