Chaumont-Three Mile Bay Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Craft Fair and Farmers Market at Whitecaps Winery.

The event is Saturday, August 19, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and is a rescheduled event that was postponed due to the solar battery fire and relocated because of the bridge traffic issues.

Now moved to the winery, you can do wine tastings and enjoy local wine, craft, beer, craft spirits, non-alcoholic drinks and much more.

White Caps Winery

11544 County Route 125

Point Salubrious, Chaumont, NY

Guests are welcome to spend a beautiful day at the winery with live music and lots of crafters and vendors. There will be produce, crafts, spices, art, sweets, candles, home goods, services, food truck, music, wine and more at the fair and market.