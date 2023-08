Dick Burt will take the stage at Jezi’s tonight, Saturday, August 19 starting at 6 p.m. and ending at 9 p.m.

Jezi’s

209 Commercial St

Theresa, NY, 13691

Jezi’s invites you to listen to Burt sing and for you to tap your feet and show off your moves. You can also enjoy the food and the bar on the upper deck; the doors open at 5 p.m.