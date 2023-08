LAFARGEVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) – There will be a prime rib dinner at the LaFargeville American Legion at 36223 NY Route 180 in LaFargeville on Saturday, August 19.

The cost is $25 the all-you-can-eat sit down dinner and starts at 5 p.m. Advanced sale tickets are recommended for the dinner.

Take outs are available and the dinner will help raise funds for the St. Lawrence Bluegrass Association.

For more information, call Tom at 315-778-3720 or Patty at 315-778-0320.