On Saturday, August 19, from 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. United Presbyterian Church will be hosting a Homecoming Breakfast.

The breakfast will be at the church at 26 Church St. in Lisbon and will cost $10 per person with children under 7 being free. The menu will include ham, sausage, home fries, eggs, french toast, buttered toast, coffee, juice & milk.