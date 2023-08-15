SACKETS HARBOR, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Sackets Harbor Battlefield State Historic Site will host a pair of programs as part of its Living History Day on Saturday, August 19.

The exhibits will feature the Spanish-American War and World War I. Visiting re-enactors will link the story of the Spanish-American War and World War I to our community.

This is part of the “Spanish-American War and World War I Remembered” exhibition. They will talk about how lives impacted by military service abroad. This presentation will run from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the navy yard.

The “History Beneath Our Feet: The Archaeology of Battlespaces” will be presented by Dr. Tim Abel. This will be a battleground hands-on learning lab immersion with the archaeologist. This will be a chance to form one’s own battleground archaeology experience. The event will run from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at the Hill Street at the site’s barn.