The Lowville Veterans of Foreign Wars branch 6912 will be hosting a back-to-school block party and backpack distribution event from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday, August 19 at the VFW post on 7744 West State Street in Lowville.

Backpacks filled with school supplies will be distributed to children that attend the event. Sliders Food Mart has donated assorted coupons for each back pack. Lowville Village Police will be issuing free child IDs from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

There will also be free hot dogs and water and ice cream social. Games, music and raffles will also be at the event.