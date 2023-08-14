The Philadelphia United Methodist Church will hold a chicken barbeque on Saturday, August 19 at the church on 19 Main Street in the Village of Philadelphia.

The event runs from 11:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. or all are served. The cost is $12 per meal and $6 for a half-chicken. The meal includes chicken, salad, baked beans, roll, dessert and water.

Entertainment will be provided by Wes & Clover Gleason and a rummage sale will also be held on the church lawn. Proceeds will go towards repair of the church’s steeple.