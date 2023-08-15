Explore Massena and Fish Massena host a summer celebration at Rockin’ The River: Beachapalooza on Saturday, August 19 at the Massena Town Beach.

Massena Town Beach

1255 State Highway 131

Massena, NY

The day promises to be filled with live music, dance performances, local talent, brews, food trucks and various vendors; all ending in a fireworks display.

The event lineup — times are approximate and subject to change:

2 p.m. – Tap to Toe Studio Of Dance Performance

3 p.m. – Chris Cole

5 p.m. – Atom Ghost

7 p.m. – Draw the Line: Aerosmith Tribute Band

Admission is free and more information is available on the Event Facebook Page or by contacting Explore Massena at team@exploremassena.com.