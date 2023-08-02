Today at the Gouverneur & St. Lawrence County Fair is the 4-H Spirit Day, take a full look at the schedule for Wednesday, August 2.

Gouverneur & St. Lawrence County Fair schedule for August 2:

TimeEventLocation
9 a.m. – 8 p.m.4-H Youth Building Open 
9 a.m.4-H & Open Beef ShowDairy Show Ring
10 a.m. – 7 p.m.FFA Building Open for Activities and Demonstrations 
10 a.m.FFA Tractor Driving/Tree & Wildlife ID/Field & ForageFFA Barn
12 p.m.4-H Dairy ShowmanshipDairy Show Ring
TBDFFA Leadsman Class-Immediately follows ShowmanshipDairy Show Ring
TBD4-H & FFA Judging Competition-Following Leadsman ClassDairy Show ring
12 p.m.First Flower ShowYouth Building
1 p.m.4-H & Open Sheep Show – All BreedsSheep Barn
1:30 p.m.High School Bands ParadeGrandstand – Free
2 p.m.RIDES OPEN 
4 p.m.4-H Dairy Costume ClassDairy Show Ring
6:30 p.m.4-H Sheep Lead Classat the Grandstand
7 p.m.4-H March in the Firemen’s Parade “4-H Spirit” 

All rides open at 2 p.m. and close at 8 p.m., wristbands cost $35 and are sold from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.