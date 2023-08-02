Today at the Gouverneur & St. Lawrence County Fair is the 4-H Spirit Day, take a full look at the schedule for Wednesday, August 2.

Gouverneur & St. Lawrence County Fair schedule for August 2:

Time Event Location 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. 4-H Youth Building Open 9 a.m. 4-H & Open Beef Show Dairy Show Ring 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. FFA Building Open for Activities and Demonstrations 10 a.m. FFA Tractor Driving/Tree & Wildlife ID/Field & Forage FFA Barn 12 p.m. 4-H Dairy Showmanship Dairy Show Ring TBD FFA Leadsman Class-Immediately follows Showmanship Dairy Show Ring TBD 4-H & FFA Judging Competition-Following Leadsman Class Dairy Show ring 12 p.m. First Flower Show Youth Building 1 p.m. 4-H & Open Sheep Show – All Breeds Sheep Barn 1:30 p.m. High School Bands Parade Grandstand – Free 2 p.m. RIDES OPEN 4 p.m. 4-H Dairy Costume Class Dairy Show Ring 6:30 p.m. 4-H Sheep Lead Class at the Grandstand 7 p.m. 4-H March in the Firemen’s Parade “4-H Spirit”

All rides open at 2 p.m. and close at 8 p.m., wristbands cost $35 and are sold from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.