Today at the Gouverneur & St. Lawrence County Fair is the 4-H Spirit Day, take a full look at the schedule for Wednesday, August 2.
Gouverneur & St. Lawrence County Fair schedule for August 2:
|Time
|Event
|Location
|9 a.m. – 8 p.m.
|4-H Youth Building Open
|9 a.m.
|4-H & Open Beef Show
|Dairy Show Ring
|10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
|FFA Building Open for Activities and Demonstrations
|10 a.m.
|FFA Tractor Driving/Tree & Wildlife ID/Field & Forage
|FFA Barn
|12 p.m.
|4-H Dairy Showmanship
|Dairy Show Ring
|TBD
|FFA Leadsman Class-Immediately follows Showmanship
|Dairy Show Ring
|TBD
|4-H & FFA Judging Competition-Following Leadsman Class
|Dairy Show ring
|12 p.m.
|First Flower Show
|Youth Building
|1 p.m.
|4-H & Open Sheep Show – All Breeds
|Sheep Barn
|1:30 p.m.
|High School Bands Parade
|Grandstand – Free
|2 p.m.
|RIDES OPEN
|4 p.m.
|4-H Dairy Costume Class
|Dairy Show Ring
|6:30 p.m.
|4-H Sheep Lead Class
|at the Grandstand
|7 p.m.
|4-H March in the Firemen’s Parade “4-H Spirit”
All rides open at 2 p.m. and close at 8 p.m., wristbands cost $35 and are sold from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.