The American Legion Post 1539 in Star Lake is hosting a Breakfast Buffet.

The Buffet will cost $10 and will take place on Sunday, August 20 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. or all the food is gone.

Location:

The American Legion

264 Benson Mines Road

Star Lake, NY

The menu includes:

French Toast;

Pancakes;

Home Fries;

Scrambled Eggs;

Bacon;

Sausage;

Sausage & Gravy;

Toast;

Fresh Fruit;

Orange Juice; and

Coffee.

All are welcome and proceeds will go to benefit the Auxiliary.