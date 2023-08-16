MARTINSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Alzheimer’s Association of CNY will host the Understanding Alzheimer’s program on Monday, August 21 at the Martinsburg Library on 5605 Whittaker Road.

The program will run from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. and will discuss a number of points about the disease. Here are some of the topics that will be discussed:

The impact of Alzheimer’s

The difference between Alzheimer’s and dementia

Alzheimer’s disease stages and risk factors

Current research and treatments available to address symptoms

Alzheimer’s Association resources

For more information, call 315-472-4201 or visit https://www.alz.org/centralnewyork.