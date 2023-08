Ogdensburg Dance Center is holding a registration event on Tuesday, August 22 & Wednesday, August 23 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at:

Ogdensburg Dance Center

1020 Ford St

Ogdensburg, NY 13669

The registration fee is $25 with 10% off tuition if paid in full and a family discount for siblings. Shoes will also be available for ordering at the event.

The center offers tap, jazz, ballet, lyrical & hip hop dances and classes will start the week of September 18.