The HD Girls Varsity Soccer Team is hosting a two-day soccer clinic for grades 4 to 8.

The soccer clinic will be on Thursday, August 24 and Friday, August 25 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at:

Hermon-DeKalb Central School Soccer Fields

709 East DeKalb Road

DeKalb, NY 13630

The cost is $40 per player and they are asked to bring water, sneakers/cleats, shin guards, a soccer ball and a light snack. More information is available by contacting the school at 315-347-3442.