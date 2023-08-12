SLC Arts celebrate 51 years of service to the North Country with their Art After Dark Burlesque Show and Fundraising Party.

The party will be on Thursday, August 24, with doors opening at 5 p.m.; guests are reminded that the dress code is cocktail attire. Attendees must be 21 years of age or older and tickets are available to purchase on the SLC Arts website.

The Stables at Windy Point

215 Sissonville Rd.

Potsdam, NY 13676

The event will include the Burlesque Show, optional live figure drawing, make-and-take art tables, appetizers by Hoof & Horn and dinner and desserts by Big Spoon Kitchen.