The North Country Arts Festival celebrates the arts during a 10-day, county-wide event to encourage tourism and economic activity throughout St. Lawrence County.

Popular events, such as PorchFest, the Ives Park Concert Series, Arts Wellness days and a Plein Air Festival will be held within the time frame of the festival, as well as lots of other events held across the county.

The festival starts on Thursday, August 24, and ends on Saturday, September 2.

2023 North Country Arts Festival Schedule:

Thursday, August 24: Art After Dark 51st Anniversary Blue Sapphire Fundraiser in Potsdam;

Friday, August 25: Folklife Celebration in Canton;

Saturday, August 26: Madrid Music Day in Madrid;

Saturday, August 26: Ives Park Concert Series, featuring an installation by the North Country Children’s Museum and Cinema 10 Showing in Potsdam;

Sunday, August 27: Arts Wellness Day in Potsdam;

Monday, August 28: Art/Work Speaker Series in Potsdam;

Tuesday, August 29: Remington Plein Air Talk and Tea at Frederic Remington Museum in Ogdensburg;

Tuesday, August 29: Poetry Showcase Event in Potsdam;

Wednesday, August 30: Environment, Health and the Body in Traditional Paintings from Contemporary India Exhibit Opening at St. Lawrence University’s Brush Gallery in Canton;

Thursday, August 31: Creatives Rebuild New York Artist Showcase in Potsdam and Canton;

Friday, September 1: Colton Art Trail in Colton and Regional Arts Celebration in Ogdensburg;

Saturday, September 2: Potsdam Porchfest and Art Market in Potsdam; and

Saturday, September 2: Ives Park Concert Series and Cinema 10 Showing in Potsdam.

Throughout the Festival:

Plein Air Festival at local farms across the county

Paint & Sip events across the county

Community classes and workshops

Partner organization events and exhibits

More information is available on the SLC Arts website or by email at arts@slcartscouncil.org.