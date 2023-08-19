Citizen Advocates’ Watertown Behavioral Health Urgent Care Center will be hosting a job fair and free cookout on Friday, August 25 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Watertown Behavioral Health Urgent Care Center
650 State Street
Watertown, NY 13601

They are currently hiring:

  • Full-time registered nurses;
  • Licensed practical nurses;
  • Peer support specialists;
  • Psychiatric nurse practitioners;
  • Psychosocial rehabilitation specialists (prs/psr);
  • Part-time registered nurses;
  • Licensed practical nurses;
  • Therapists; and
  • Customer support representatives.

They are offering on-the-spot interviews; more information on job opportunities is available on the Citizen Advocates website.  