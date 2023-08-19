Citizen Advocates’ Watertown Behavioral Health Urgent Care Center will be hosting a job fair and free cookout on Friday, August 25 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Watertown Behavioral Health Urgent Care Center

650 State Street

Watertown, NY 13601

They are currently hiring:

Full-time registered nurses;

Licensed practical nurses;

Peer support specialists;

Psychiatric nurse practitioners;

Psychosocial rehabilitation specialists (prs/psr);

Part-time registered nurses;

Licensed practical nurses;

Therapists; and

Customer support representatives.

They are offering on-the-spot interviews; more information on job opportunities is available on the Citizen Advocates website.