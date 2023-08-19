Citizen Advocates’ Watertown Behavioral Health Urgent Care Center will be hosting a job fair and free cookout on Friday, August 25 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Watertown Behavioral Health Urgent Care Center
650 State Street
Watertown, NY 13601
They are currently hiring:
- Full-time registered nurses;
- Licensed practical nurses;
- Peer support specialists;
- Psychiatric nurse practitioners;
- Psychosocial rehabilitation specialists (prs/psr);
- Part-time registered nurses;
- Licensed practical nurses;
- Therapists; and
- Customer support representatives.
They are offering on-the-spot interviews; more information on job opportunities is available on the Citizen Advocates website.