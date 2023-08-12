The Village of West Carthage is hosting an End of the Summer Block Party on Friday, August 25 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Bridge St. between N. Main St & Jefferson St.

Tough Luck will be the live musical entertainment, attendees are reminded to bring their own chairs and that parking is in the VA clinic on Bridge St.

All are invited to support local restaurants and listen to the local band Tough Luck. There will also be local vendors set up on the street and free balloon animals for the kids by Loony Balloonies.