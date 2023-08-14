The American Legion in Star Lake is hosting its 6th Annual Family Fun Day.

American Legion Post #1539

264 Benson Mines

Star Lake, NY 13690

The event will be on Saturday, August 26, from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. and kicks off with a Classic Car Cruise ending at 3 p.m. Starting at noon, there will be live music until 6 p.m. and a chicken BBQ lunch ending when the food runs out.

The cost of the full meal will be $15 and it will be $10 for only the chicken. The event will have local vendors, crafters, raffles, 50/50 and games and activities for the kids.