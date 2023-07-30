The Frederic Remington Art Museum will be hosting an Appraisal Day, where you can bring your treasures and your family heirloom for an appraisal.

The event is on Saturday, August 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Gerald Petro and staff from Iroquois Auctions will appraise single items for $5 each with all proceeds to benefit the museum and for Petro to give a walk-through verbal appraisal in a home will be $200.

Petro has worked as an appraiser for over 40 years and asks that when selling high-value items you contact him by phone at 315-561-9777 for consultation.

More information on Appraisal Day is available by contacting Melanie Flack by phone at 315-393-2425 or by email at mflack@fredericremington.org.