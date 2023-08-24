OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Frederic Remington Art Museum will be hosting an Appraisal Day this Saturday, August 26 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the museum on 303 Washington Street in Ogdensburg.

Bring your treasures and your favorite family heirloom to the Frederic Remington Art Museum for an appraisal. Gerald Petro and staff from Iroquois Auctions will appraise single items for $5 each with all proceeds to benefit the museum. For $200, Mr. Petro will give a walk-through verbal appraisal in a home.

When selling high value items, people are asked to call Mr. Petro at 315-561-9777 for consultation. He has worked as an appraiser for over 40 years. For more information on Appraisal Day, contact Melanie Flack at 315-393-2425 or mflack@fredericremington.org.