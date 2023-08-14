Dog and cat with pumpkins for halloween. (Getty)

The Lewis County Humane Society will host its Mutt Strut at the humane society building at 6390 Pine Grove Road in Glenfield from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The event will feature a bake sale, basket raffles, 50/50 raffle, lottery board raffle, a dog show with prizes, a dog walk on the new trail, music, food, drinks and more.

Gift baskets for the raffle are still being accepted as of this time. A K-9 demonstration will also take place and T-shirts are also for sale.

For more information, call 315-376-8349 or visit the Lewis County Humane Society Facebook page.