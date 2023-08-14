The Lewis County Humane Society will host its Mutt Strut at the humane society building at 6390 Pine Grove Road in Glenfield from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.
The event will feature a bake sale, basket raffles, 50/50 raffle, lottery board raffle, a dog show with prizes, a dog walk on the new trail, music, food, drinks and more.
Gift baskets for the raffle are still being accepted as of this time. A K-9 demonstration will also take place and T-shirts are also for sale.
For more information, call 315-376-8349 or visit the Lewis County Humane Society Facebook page.