SACKETS HARBOR, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Lucky Hand Riders IEA team will have a spaghetti dinner fundraiser on Saturday, August 26 at the Sackets Harbor American Legion at 209 Ambrose Street in the village.

The cost of the dinner is $12 per person and runs from noon until 3 p.m. The meal consists of homemade spaghetti, meatballs, bread and salad. Diners can eat-in or get take out.

There will also be a bake sale, Chinese raffle and 50/50 raffle. The event is to benefit covering riding costs and entry fees so the riders can compte.