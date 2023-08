The inaugural Support Local Festival will be Saturday, August 26 at the Wellness Cottage at 608 Pearl Street in Watertown.

The event will run 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. and has free admission. The festival will happen rain or shine and have a number of local vendors.

Crafters, vendors, Tarot readers, Oracle readers and Angel card readers will all be at the event. There will also be a sale inside the Wellness Cottage store.