Salmon Run Mall is hosting a “Back to School Cool” event to celebrate the end of summer and the start of the school year.

The event will be on Tuesday, August 29 from noon to 2 p.m. near Billy Beez.

Families are encouraged to come and enjoy entertainment, activities, and giveaways for kids of all ages along with information from:

  • Children’s Home of Jefferson County;
  • Jefferson County Public Health;
  • St. Lawrence County Health Initiative;
  • Victims Assistance Center;
  • Planned Parenthood of NNY;
  • Cornell Cooperative Extension 4H Afterschool Program; and
  • North Country Library Systems.

More information is available about mall events, store hours, sales, new store openings and more at the Salmon Run Mall’s website.