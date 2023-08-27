Salmon Run Mall is hosting a “Back to School Cool” event to celebrate the end of summer and the start of the school year.

The event will be on Tuesday, August 29 from noon to 2 p.m. near Billy Beez.

Families are encouraged to come and enjoy entertainment, activities, and giveaways for kids of all ages along with information from:

Children’s Home of Jefferson County;

Jefferson County Public Health;

St. Lawrence County Health Initiative;

Victims Assistance Center;

Planned Parenthood of NNY;

Cornell Cooperative Extension 4H Afterschool Program; and

North Country Library Systems.

More information is available about mall events, store hours, sales, new store openings and more at the Salmon Run Mall’s website.