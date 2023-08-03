Today at the Gouverneur & St. Lawrence County Fair is the Harness Racing, take a full look at the schedule for Thursday, August 3.
Gouverneur & St. Lawrence County Fair schedule for August 3:
|Time
|Event
|Location
|9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
|4-H Youth Building Open
|9 a.m.
|4-H & & Open All Breeds Dairy Heifer Show
|Dairy Show Ring
|10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
|FFA Building Open for Daily Activities and Demonstrations
|12 p.m.
|Harness Racing
|1 p.m.
|4-H & Open Poultry Show
|Sheep Barn
|2 p.m.
|RIDES OPEN
|6 p.m.
|4-H Horse Check In
|6:30 p.m.
|Grandstand Events & Common Revolution
All rides open at 2 p.m. until closing, wristbands cost $35 and are sold from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.