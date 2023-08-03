Today at the Gouverneur & St. Lawrence County Fair is the Harness Racing, take a full look at the schedule for Thursday, August 3.

Gouverneur & St. Lawrence County Fair schedule for August 3:

Time Event Location 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. 4-H Youth Building Open 9 a.m. 4-H & & Open All Breeds Dairy Heifer Show Dairy Show Ring 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. FFA Building Open for Daily Activities and Demonstrations 12 p.m. Harness Racing 1 p.m. 4-H & Open Poultry Show Sheep Barn 2 p.m. RIDES OPEN 6 p.m. 4-H Horse Check In 6:30 p.m. Grandstand Events & Common Revolution

All rides open at 2 p.m. until closing, wristbands cost $35 and are sold from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.