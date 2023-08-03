Today at the Gouverneur & St. Lawrence County Fair is the Harness Racing, take a full look at the schedule for Thursday, August 3.

Gouverneur & St. Lawrence County Fair schedule for August 3:

TimeEventLocation
9 a.m. to 8 p.m.4-H Youth Building Open 
9 a.m.4-H & & Open All Breeds Dairy Heifer ShowDairy Show Ring
10 a.m. – 7 p.m.FFA Building Open for Daily Activities and Demonstrations 
12 p.m.Harness Racing 
1 p.m.4-H & Open Poultry ShowSheep Barn
2 p.m.RIDES OPEN 
6 p.m.4-H Horse Check In 
6:30 p.m.Grandstand Events & Common Revolution 

All rides open at 2 p.m. until closing, wristbands cost $35 and are sold from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.