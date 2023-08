LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Overdose Awareness Alliance of Lewis County will host Overdose Awareness Day on Thursday, August 31 at the Lewis County Fairgrounds.

The event will run from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. and there will be music by the band Kickstand, food and stories of real-life experiences.

Anyone attending is encouraged to wear purple for overdose awareness.