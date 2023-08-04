Today at the Gouverneur & St. Lawrence County Fair is the Midnight Madness, take a full look at the schedule for Friday, August 4.

Gouverneur & St. Lawrence County Fair schedule for August 4:

Time Event Location 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. 4-H Youth Building Open 9 a.m. 4-H & Open All Breed Dairy Cattle Show show ring 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. 4-H Horse Show Horse Ring 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. FFA Building Open for Daily Activities and Demonstrations 12 p.m. Second Flower Show Youth Building 2 p.m. RIDES OPEN 4 p.m. New York Hot Farm Pulling Series Grandstand 6 p.m. Barnyard Olympics Show Ring

All rides open at 2 p.m. and close at 7 p.m., wristbands cost $35 and are sold from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. After which, Midnight Madness will run until midnight, wristbands will cost $35 and are sold from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.