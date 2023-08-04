Today at the Gouverneur & St. Lawrence County Fair is the Midnight Madness, take a full look at the schedule for Friday, August 4.
Gouverneur & St. Lawrence County Fair schedule for August 4:
|Time
|Event
|Location
|9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
|4-H Youth Building Open
|9 a.m.
|4-H & Open All Breed Dairy Cattle Show
|show ring
|9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
|4-H Horse Show
|Horse Ring
|10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
|FFA Building Open for Daily Activities and Demonstrations
|12 p.m.
|Second Flower Show
|Youth Building
|2 p.m.
|RIDES OPEN
|4 p.m.
|New York Hot Farm Pulling Series
|Grandstand
|6 p.m.
|Barnyard Olympics
|Show Ring
All rides open at 2 p.m. and close at 7 p.m., wristbands cost $35 and are sold from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. After which, Midnight Madness will run until midnight, wristbands will cost $35 and are sold from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.