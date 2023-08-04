Today at the Gouverneur & St. Lawrence County Fair is the Midnight Madness, take a full look at the schedule for Friday, August 4.

Gouverneur & St. Lawrence County Fair schedule for August 4:

TimeEventLocation
9 a.m. to 8 p.m.4-H Youth Building Open 
9 a.m.4-H & Open All Breed Dairy Cattle Showshow ring
9 a.m. to 5 p.m.4-H Horse ShowHorse Ring
10 a.m. – 7 p.m.FFA Building Open for Daily Activities and Demonstrations 
12 p.m.Second Flower ShowYouth Building
2 p.m.RIDES OPEN 
4 p.m.New York Hot Farm Pulling Series Grandstand
6 p.m.Barnyard OlympicsShow Ring

All rides open at 2 p.m. and close at 7 p.m., wristbands cost $35 and are sold from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. After which, Midnight Madness will run until midnight, wristbands will cost $35 and are sold from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.