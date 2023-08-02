WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Jefferson County Board of Realtors will host its second annual tournament on Friday, August 4 at Highland Meadows Golf Club on 24201 State Route 342.

Registration for the event will be 8 a.m. on the day of the event with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. The cost is $325 for a four-person captain-and-crew team. This includes golf, cart, dinner buffet and prizes.

There will be skins games, putting contests with divisions in men’s, women’s and co-ed. The tournament will benefit the Sci-Tech Center and Roswell P. Flower Memorial Library, which are both in Watertown.

For more information or for sponsorship opportunities, contact Diane Mullen at 315-777-6080 or the board of realtors at 315-782-1322.