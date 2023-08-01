SACKETS HARBOR, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Sackets Harbor Battlefield State Historic Site will host a stargazing event at 9:30 p.m. until 11 p.m. on Friday, August 4.

The event will be on the barn lawn by the parking lot off Hill Street between West Washington and Edmund Streets. Dr. Tim Abel will identify a few anchor objects like planets or constellations to help visitors navigate the night sky.

While waiting for a chance to look through the telescope you can use your own binoculars to get a close-up of what’s in the night sky. You can also gaze up at the night sky as they did right here during the War of 1812 years.

Stargazers are asked to bring a red-light or flashlight for wayfinding, binoculars, insect repellant and a ground cover or chair. To find the event, follow the glow sticks path to the viewing location.

In the case of inclement weather, the event moves to Saturday, August 5.