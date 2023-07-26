WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Community Action Planning Council of Jefferson County will host a pair of drive-thru backpack giveaways on Friday, August 4 and Friday, August 25 at 518 Davidson Street in Watertown.

The bookbags will include some school supply items. Items will be distributed on a first come, first serve basis.

The August 4 giveaway will be for City of Watertown residents while the August 25 giveaway will be open to all of Jefferson County. The giveaways will run from 9 a.m. until noon on both days.

For more information, call 315-782-4900 extension 265. Information can also be found on the CAPC website.