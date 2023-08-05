Today at the Gouverneur & St. Lawrence County Fair is Military Day, take a full look at the schedule for Saturday, August 5.

Gouverneur & St. Lawrence County Fair schedule for August 5:

TimeEventLocation
9 a.m. — 8 p.m.4-H Youth Building Open 
10 a.m.4-H Cat Show 4-HYouth Building
10 a.m.Draft Horse PullHorse Ring
10 a.m. — 7 p.m.FFA Building Open for Daily Activities and Demonstrations 
2 p.m.RIDES OPEN 
7:30 p.m.Dylan Scott 

All rides open at 2 p.m. and close at 9 p.m., wristbands cost $30 with a Military ID and $35 for all other wristbands and are sold from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Tickets for the Dylan Scott Concert are available for purchase on the fair’s website.