SACKETS HARBOR, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Sackets Harbor Battlefield State Historic Site will host a program called Military Expansion Over Time about the history of Madison Barracks and Sackets Harbor’s involvement with Fort Drum.

10th Mountain Division & Fort Drum Museum staff member Kent Bolke will bring the story of Madison Barracks, Pine Camp, Camp Drum, and today Fort Drum. His talk focuses on the increased need of land for the Army’s training, starting with the War of 1812 at Sackets Harbor up to today’s Fort Drum.

Following the War of 1812 at Sackets Harbor, the army established Madison Barracks which was used for training purposes through World War II.

The program will be from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at the site’s red barn near the large parking lot off Hill Street, between West Washington and Edmund Streets. The public can meet War of 1812 living history re-enactors in the memorial tree grove from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.