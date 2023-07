Evangelical Lutheran Church Orleans Four Corners is hoisting their annual chicken BBQ.

The BBQ will be on Sunday, August 6, at 11:30 a.m. until all are served at:

Evangelical Lutheran Church Orleans Four Corners

36135 County Rd 15

La Fargeville, NY 13656

Chicken halves will be $7.50 and each meal will cost $15; the meal will consist of Half chicken, potato salad, coleslaw, cottage cheese, cranberries, pickles, a roll and dessert.