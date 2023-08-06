Today at the Gouverneur & St. Lawrence County Fair is the Demolition Derby, take a full look at the schedule for Sunday, August 6.
Gouverneur & St. Lawrence County Fair schedule for August 6:
|Time
|Event
|Location
|8 a.m.
|Church Service
|Dairy Show Ring
|9 a.m.
|Open Horse Show
|Horse Show Ring
|10 a.m. — 3 p.m.
|4-H Youth Building Open
|10 a.m. — 3 p.m.
|FFA Building Open for Daily Activities and Demonstrations
|2 p.m.
|RIDES OPEN
|1 p.m.
|Demolition Derby
|1 p.m. — 4 p.m.
|Release of Animals & Exhibits
All rides open at 2 p.m. and close at 8 p.m., wristbands cost $35 and are sold from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.