Today at the Gouverneur & St. Lawrence County Fair is the Demolition Derby, take a full look at the schedule for Sunday, August 6.

Gouverneur & St. Lawrence County Fair schedule for August 6:

Time Event Location 8 a.m. Church Service Dairy Show Ring 9 a.m. Open Horse Show Horse Show Ring 10 a.m. — 3 p.m. 4-H Youth Building Open 10 a.m. — 3 p.m. FFA Building Open for Daily Activities and Demonstrations 2 p.m. RIDES OPEN 1 p.m. Demolition Derby 1 p.m. — 4 p.m. Release of Animals & Exhibits

All rides open at 2 p.m. and close at 8 p.m., wristbands cost $35 and are sold from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.