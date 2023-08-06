Today at the Gouverneur & St. Lawrence County Fair is the Demolition Derby, take a full look at the schedule for Sunday, August 6.

Gouverneur & St. Lawrence County Fair schedule for August 6:

TimeEventLocation
8 a.m.Church ServiceDairy Show Ring
9 a.m.Open Horse ShowHorse Show Ring
10 a.m. — 3 p.m.4-H Youth Building Open 
10 a.m. — 3 p.m.FFA Building Open for Daily Activities and Demonstrations 
2 p.m.RIDES OPEN 
1 p.m.Demolition Derby 
1 p.m.  — 4 p.m.Release of Animals & Exhibits 

All rides open at 2 p.m. and close at 8 p.m., wristbands cost $35 and are sold from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.