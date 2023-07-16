Sons of The American Legion Squadron’s 583 and 1757 are hosting a “Summer Bash” to benefit The Wounded Warrior Project.

The bash will be Sunday, August 6, from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. at the Sackets Harbor American Legion at 209 Ambrose St. in Sackets Harbor.

The event will have an all-you-can-eat clambake for $50 with more food options available for purchase.

Other activities at the event include:

Cornhole tournament with a $20 entry fee;

Live entertainment by Hot Kogan;

Liquor wheel;

Cake walk; and

Raffles.

All proceeds from the event will be donated to “The Wounded Warrior Project.”