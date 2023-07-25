Flower Library is turning 120 this year and to continue the celebration, they are hosting an all ages and abilities Ice Cream Social.

Beginning at 2 p.m. on Wednesday August 9, library staff will be serving tasty ice cream on the library’s side lawn and inside in the event of poor weather.

Everyone is invited to enjoy the summer day and honor 120 years of service to the community, ice cream will be available while supplies last.

Any questions about the event can be directed to Ashley Pickett at phone number 315-767-9047.