The Ogdensburg History Museum will have a presentation on the Ku Klux Klan in St. Lawrence County During the 1920’s at 7 p.m. Wednesday, August 9 at the museum located at 206 Ford Street in Ogdensburg.

The event will be hosted by award winning DeKalb historian, Bryan Thompson. He will give a talk on the rise of the organization in the county. Thompson will discuss the history of the KKK in the area, the impact it had on the community, and the legacy it left behind.

A $5 public donation is asked in order to help fund the museum. For more information, please contact Julie Madlin at 315-528-0733 or jmmadlin@gmail.com.