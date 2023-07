FAITH Riding Center will host a movie night with horses Friday, August 11 at the center on 21671 Reed Road in Watertown.

The cost is $10 per family and horses at the center will watch the movie, Racing Stripes. The movie will start at 7:30 p.m. Proceeds from the event will go on to fund the center that gives riding lessons to those who are differently-abled.

For more information, call 315-877-5212 or email jessica.faithtr@gmail.com.