August 12, 25: Farm tours to showcase results of work done as part of NY Farm Viability grant project

Riverside Dairy of Cincinnatus, New York and Grimshaw Dairy of Adams, New York are two of the fifteen farms involved with a NY Farm Viability grant project over the past year focusing on cow comfort, calf care, and transition cow facilities.

Both farms are proud to host tours where CCE Dairy Specialists will go over results and benchmarks from assessments of these areas from all 15 farms involved in the study. The farms will share areas they have worked to improve on their dairies- relating to calf barn facilities and management, as well as give a farm tour and answer questions about their value-added operation.

The tour is free to all participants, but registration is required.

Where: Riverside Dairy, 2258 Lower Cincinnatus Rd., Cincinnatus, NY

When: August 12, 2021, Noon lunch followed by Meeting/Tour from 1-3 pm

Topics: Cow Comfort, Calf Care, Transition Cow Facilities

Cost: Free, supported by NYFVI grant program outreach

To register: https://scnydfc.cce.cornell.edu/event.php?id=1637

Note: People should bring a chair to sit on for the lunch hour/start of the meeting



Where: Grimshaw Dairy, 9922 Co Rte 152, Adams NY

When: August 25, 2021, 12 – 2 pm

Topics: Calf Management

Cost: Free, supported by NYFVI grant program outreach

Pizza and milk will be provided thanks to NYFVI grant funding.

To register: https://ncrat.cce.cornell.edu/event.php?id=1649