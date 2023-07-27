DEFERIET, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Deferiet Fire Department Women’s Auxiliary will host a vendor fair from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, August 12.

The event will be held at the Deferiet Fire Hall on 101 Riverside Drive in Deferiet. Vendors are still be accepted for the event.

The cost is $23 for space with your own table and $35 for space and a table provided by the fire department. Vendors are asked to reserve their spot by Tuesday, August 1.

Food and refreshments will also be served at the fair. For more information, contact Stephanie Monaghan at 315-755-8350 or Connie Mono at 315-559-2873.