WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Lewis County town will host Martinsburg Day on Saturday, August 12 with events held throughout the town.

There will be a chicken barbeque, bake sale and ice cream available at the Martinsburg Fire Hall. The United Methodist Church will be serving strawberry shortcake and refreshments will be served at other locations.

Other events like village-wide garage sales, a craft fair/flea market, silent auction, car cruise-in and a dime toss will be hosted.

The William H. Bush Memorial Library will be open from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. and host a chalk art judging contest.

Live music and a scavenger hunt will also be held during the day. For more information, visit the library’s website.