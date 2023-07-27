POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Potsdam Snack Pack Program will host its fifth annual Back to School Fair Saturday, August 19 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The event will be held at the New Hope Community Church on 33 Grant Street in Potsdam. Students will receive free school supplies, and have access to other needed items like socks, basic hygiene items and a limited number of vouchers for free haircuts.

The program is also asking for volunteers and organizations to help with the event. For more information, visit the program’s website or email pdamsnacks@gmail.com,